Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman injured in violent domestic dispute: Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 2:28 pm
Saskatoon police said a woman in distress could be heard when they arrived at an apartment.
Saskatoon police said a woman in distress could be heard when they arrived at an apartment. File / Global News

Saskatoon police said a woman was taken to hospital after she was reportedly injured in a violent domestic dispute.

Officers said they could hear a woman in distress when they arrived at an apartment in the 500 block of Avenue X South on Wednesday morning.

Related News

READ MORE: Cyclist injured in Saskatoon hit and run

A man escaped through a window before the officers entered the suite, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the nature of her injuries.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in Prince Albert, Sask. shooting

The man was tracked down by a police dog in the 300 block of Vancouver Avenue South and taken into custody.

Police said he had to be treated in hospital for dog bites.

Story continues below advertisement

The 37-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, uttering death threats, breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.

Saskatoon police commission engages stakeholders in community meeting
Saskatoon police commission engages stakeholders in community meeting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Saskatoon PoliceAssaultSaskatoon Police ServicePolice DogDomestic DisputeSaskatoon Police Doguttering death threatsSaskatoon Domestic Dispute
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.