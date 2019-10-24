Woman injured in violent domestic dispute: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police said a woman was taken to hospital after she was reportedly injured in a violent domestic dispute.
Officers said they could hear a woman in distress when they arrived at an apartment in the 500 block of Avenue X South on Wednesday morning.
A man escaped through a window before the officers entered the suite, police said.
A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the nature of her injuries.
The man was tracked down by a police dog in the 300 block of Vancouver Avenue South and taken into custody.
Police said he had to be treated in hospital for dog bites.
The 37-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, uttering death threats, breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.
