Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim identified as Darcy Rose, 37

Winnipeg police have identified the city’s 33rd homicide victim of the year.

Darcy Lesley Rose, 37, was found in an apartment at 345 Talbot Street early Wednesday morning, suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are reaching out to anyone who may have been in the area of Talbot Avenue and Stadacona Street just after 1 a.m. Police said even information that may seem inconsequential or irrelevant could be useful to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6058 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Homicide Unit is investigating after officers responded to the 300 block of Talbot regarding a report of a male that had been stabbed. The victim was conveyed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.https://t.co/4L3eg7Xz5q — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 23, 2019

