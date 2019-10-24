Ontario announces funding for seniors wellness programs in Selwyn, Curve Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing funding for seniors wellness programs in Selwyn Township and Curve Lake First Nation.

On Thursday morning in Bridgenorth, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced more than $11,300 in funding for the Selwyn Public Library’s Sharing Dance Seniors project. The project is a safe, accessible dance program that engages older adults in “meaningful dance activity” to promote physical, cognitive and overall health.

The dance program is offered through Canada’s National Ballet School and includes streaming video classes with an instructor from the school’s studio in Toronto.

“The provincial funding that we received will allow us to offer the program at all three of our branches in Bridgenorth, Ennismore and Lakefield, enabling us to have a positive and far-reaching impact on the seniors in the Township of Selwyn,” said Sarah Hennessey, CEO and chief librarian of the Selwyn Public Library.

Smith noted that the $11,391 in funding is courtesy of the Seniors Community Grant program

Smith noted that the $11,391 in funding is courtesy of the Seniors Community Grant program which offers non-profit organizations funding between $1,000 and $25,000 to co-ordinate and deliver local support and programs in communities across Ontario.

According to Smith, this year, the program is investing $3 million in more than 260 projects for seniors.

“The support seniors and their families are receiving through the Seniors Community Grant program in Bridgenorth is great news,” said Smith. “The Township of Selwyn Public Library in Bridgenorth receiving $11,391 for their Sharing Dance Seniors program will help seniors remain connected and engaged in our community.”

Curve Lake First Nation is also receiving $4,000 for the Elders in Motion program, which will see trained professionals offer safe and meaningful exercise programs for seniors in the community.

“I would like to congratulate all of the recipients of this year’s program,” said Raymond Cho, Ontario minister of seniors and accessibility. “Investing in seniors’ health and well-being also helps to keep seniors out of the hospital, reducing strain on the health-care system.”

