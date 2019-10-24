Judge tells Abdulahi Sharif’s jury to approach attempted murder charges with ‘great deal of caution’

Justice Paul Belzil has told the jury in Abduahi Sharif’s trial that it needs to approach two of the five attempted murder charges with a “great deal of caution.”

The jury is now deliberating. On Thursday morning, Belzil instructed them on what legal questions they needed to consider.

Sharif faces 11 charges, including five for attempted murder following the ramming and stabbing of Const. Mike Chernyk and subsequent U-Haul rampage through downtown Edmonton two years ago.

Belzil explained it isn’t enough for the Crown prosecutor to prove Sharif drove the vehicle that struck the five people, or he wanted to hurt them. The Crown must prove he intended to kill them.

“You must approach the issue that the accused intended to kill Jack Zubick and Paul Biegel with a great deal of caution,” Belzil said.

The two men were struck in an alley next to The Pint downtown. During the trial, court heard testimony that the U-Haul sped around the corner at Jasper Avenue and 109 Street. One witness described seeing the truck tip a bit as it made another hard right into the alley. Another witness said the vehicle appeared out of control.

Belzil said an attempted murder conviction requires proof that the driver saw the two men and intentionally drove the truck into them in order to kill them. He notes some evidence could raise questions for the jury.

“The photos make it clear that any driver… would not be able to see the alley until the turn was virtually complete.”

In addition to the five counts of attempted murder, the jury will also decide if Sharif is guilty of four counts of flight from police causing bodily harm, one count of aggravated assault and one count of dangerous driving.

The jury began deliberations at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.