Pedestrians testify at Edmonton trial of man accused of hitting them with U-Haul van

A pedestrian who was struck by a speeding U-Haul van in downtown Edmonton says she woke up in hospital unable to understand language.

Kim O’Hara has testified in court that was able to hear medical staff speaking, but didn’t understand what they were saying.

She said she underwent a long rehabilitation, including speech therapy, after she was hit on Sept. 30, 2017.

Her friend, Jordan Stewardson, told a jury that she was also struck by the van and, although not as badly injured, she still struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is accused of running down and stabbing a police officer outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game and, a few hours later, striking four pedestrians with the cube van.

He has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

