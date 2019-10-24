Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating drive-by shooting at home in Riverview, N.B.

By Alexander Quon and Callum Smith Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 10:04 am
Updated October 24, 2019 11:23 am
RCMP are at the scene of an incident at a home on Wilson Road in Riverview, N.B., on Oct. 24, 2019.
RCMP are at the scene of an incident at a home on Wilson Road in Riverview, N.B., on Oct. 24, 2019. Callum Smith/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a drive-by shooting at a home on Wilson Road in Riverview, N.B., on Wednesday evening.

Police told Global News they were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. following a report of shots fired at a home.

READ MORE: Man facing charges for ‘erratic driving’ in Saint John with 2 children in vehicle

Four people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy from Moncton has since been taken to hospital over concerns for his well-being.

An RCMP officer photographs the scene of a drive-by shooting in Riverview, N.B., on Oct. 24, 2019
An RCMP officer photographs the scene of a drive-by shooting in Riverview, N.B., on Oct. 24, 2019

Police tape surrounded the home on Thursday morning, and several holes could be seen in the front window of the home.

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP forensic identification unit was also at the scene.

The teen remains in police custody at this time, and the Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

TAGS
RCMPShootingNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeRiverviewDrive-by ShootingNew Brunswick shootingNew Brunswick drive-byRiverview crimeWilson RoadWilson Road drive-byWilson Road shooting
