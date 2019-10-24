RCMP investigating drive-by shooting at home in Riverview, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a drive-by shooting at a home on Wilson Road in Riverview, N.B., on Wednesday evening.

Police told Global News they were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. following a report of shots fired at a home.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy from Moncton has since been taken to hospital over concerns for his well-being.

An RCMP officer photographs the scene of a drive-by shooting in Riverview, N.B., on Oct. 24, 2019

Police tape surrounded the home on Thursday morning, and several holes could be seen in the front window of the home.

An RCMP forensic identification unit was also at the scene.

The teen remains in police custody at this time, and the Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.