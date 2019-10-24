Menu

Calgary Flames play the Florida Panthers

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 24, 2019 3:13 am
Updated October 24, 2019 3:14 am

Florida Panthers (4-2-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-5-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Calgary Flames.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 26-10-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season, 53 on power plays and 18 shorthanded.

Florida went 36-32-14 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-19-6 on the road. The Panthers were called for 282 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flames Injuries: Johnny Gaudreau: day to day (illness).

Panthers Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
