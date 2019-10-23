14-year-old boy charged after threatening school: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old Hamilton boy has been charged after a local high school reported receiving a threat.

Hamilton police say they were called to St. Jean De Brebeuf Catholic Secondary School around 11 a.m. Monday to investigate an online threat allegedly made by a student.

Officers later determined that there was no threat to the school’s safety.

HPS have laid a criminal charge against a 14-year-old student after he made an online threat that compromised the safety of the school. Please consider having a talk with your kids about the seriousness of making violent threats. https://t.co/qq8yCpz4BE #HamOnt @HWCDSB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 23, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The student has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and is also serving a school suspension.

Hamilton Police says they “take these threats extremely seriously and investigate each threat to ensure schools remain safe places for students and staff.”

They are asking families to speak with their children about the seriousness of making violent threats.