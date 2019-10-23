Menu

Crime

14-year-old boy charged after threatening school: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 23, 2019 2:51 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 2:52 pm
Hamilton police have charged a teenager after a high school in the city received an online threat.
Hamilton police have charged a teenager after a high school in the city received an online threat. Rick Zamperin/900 CHML

A 14-year-old Hamilton boy has been charged after a local high school reported receiving a threat.

Hamilton police say they were called to St. Jean De Brebeuf Catholic Secondary School around 11 a.m. Monday to investigate an online threat allegedly made by a student.

Officers later determined that there was no threat to the school’s safety.

Story continues below advertisement

The student has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and is also serving a school suspension.

Hamilton Police says they “take these threats extremely seriously and investigate each threat to ensure schools remain safe places for students and staff.”

READ MORE: Teen charged after alleged threat to Hamilton school posted online: police

They are asking families to speak with their children about the seriousness of making violent threats.

TAGS
Hamilton PoliceUttering Threatsonline threatHWCDSBSchool threatenedSt. Jean De Brebeuf Catholic Secondary School online threatSt. Jean De Brebeuf Secondary Schoolteen charged with making online threat
