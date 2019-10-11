Teen charged after alleged threat to Hamilton school posted online: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teen has been charged with uttering threats after allegedly targeting a Hamilton school in an online post.

Police say the alleged threat was posted overnight Wednesday in an unspecified social media chat group.

A 15-year-old from Hamilton was subsequently tracked down and arrested, according to police. He was released the same day and has a court date on Nov. 15.

The incident comes just days after an Ancaster teen was arrested and charged in the same manner. In that incident, police say a 16-year-old uttered threats on Sunday on a Twitter forum, allegedly taking aim at an unnamed Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District school.

Hamilton police say they take threats on any platform seriously and that the consequences for making a threat may lead to an arrest and/or criminal charges in addition to suspension or expulsion from school.

The service asks that families make their children aware of this and urge the public to contact police or a school principal should they encounter a potential threat to a school.

