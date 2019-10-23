Carlyle RCMP investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash near Kisbey, Sask.

Carlyle RCMP are currently at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask.
The collision happened about two kilometres east of the village at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
RCMP say an occupant of one vehicle died, while injuries of a second person are unknown.
The highway will be closed for an extended period time, and police are advising drivers to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.,
More details to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS