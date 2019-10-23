Carlyle RCMP investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash near Kisbey, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Carlyle RCMP are currently at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask.

READ MORE: Mounties investigate fatal highway crash in southeast Saskatchewan

The collision happened about two kilometres east of the village at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP say an occupant of one vehicle died, while injuries of a second person are unknown.

The highway will be closed for an extended period time, and police are advising drivers to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.,

More details to come…

Story continues below advertisement