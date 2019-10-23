Menu

Crime

Carlyle RCMP investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash near Kisbey, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 11:05 am
Updated October 23, 2019 11:06 am
Saskatchewan RCMP charge three youths after an armed robbery on Sweet Grass First Nation.
Carlyle RCMP are investigating following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask. on Wednesday morning. File / Global News

Carlyle RCMP are currently at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask.

The collision happened about two kilometres east of the village at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP say an occupant of one vehicle died, while injuries of a second person are unknown.

The highway will be closed for an extended period time, and police are advising drivers to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.,

More details to come…

TAGS
RCMPSaskatchewanCollisionFatal CrashHighway 13CarlyleCarlyle RCMPKisbeyKisbey Saskatchewan
