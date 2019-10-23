Collision in Blyth, Ont. leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Huron County say one person has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a two-vehicle collision just east of Blyth.

OPP say they were called to the scene of the incident on Blyth Road at around 8:40 a.m. along with Blyth Fire Department and Huron County Paramedic Services.

Police say one of the drivers was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say that Blyth Road has been closed between London Road and Elevator Line while police investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

