Crime

Collision in Blyth, Ont. leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 11:00 am
Updated October 23, 2019 11:01 am
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Provincial police in Huron County say one person has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a two-vehicle collision just east of Blyth.

OPP say they were called to the scene of the incident on Blyth Road at around 8:40 a.m. along with Blyth Fire Department and Huron County Paramedic Services.

READ MORE: Body found in wooded area of Exeter: Huron OPP

Police say one of the drivers was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say that Blyth Road has been closed between London Road and Elevator Line while police investigate the incident.

READ MORE: 85-year-old man identified as victim of fatal crash north of Grand Bend

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

