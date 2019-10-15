85-year-old man identified as victim of fatal crash north of Grand Bend

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say an 85-year-old Dashwood, Ont., man died in a collision last week north of Grand Bend.

The collision happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 on Highway 21 just south of Zurich-Hensall Road, according to police.

Investigators say a car entered Highway 21 from a private drive and turned into the path of a transport truck.

Police say the driver of the car suffered fatal injuries while the driver of the big rig was treated and transported from the scene by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the man who died as 85-year-old Joseph O’Brien.

Investigators say the roadway was closed for several hours as police worked on the scene and crews cleaned away a full load of corn that had spilled onto the highway and into the ditch.

