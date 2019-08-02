Middlesex OPP investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle and passenger vehicle on Grand Bend Road

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a fatal crash Thursday evening that left a motorcyclist dead.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle, on Grand Bend Road near W. Corner Drive, north of Parkhill at roughly 9:30 p.m., according to police.

READ MORE: Collision in Zorra Township leaves motorcyclist dead: OPP

They say the vehicle’s occupants sustained minor injuries, although they would not say how many people were in the car. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police withholding his name “pending the next of kin notification.”

The preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle rear-ended the passenger vehicle while they both traveled northbound, say police. The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.