Collision in Zorra Township leaves motorcyclist dead: OPP

Ontario provincial police say a 52-year-old motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle collision in Zorra Township.

Oxford County OPP say officers were called to a crash reported on Oxford Road 6 near Road 88 just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Following an investigation, police say a pickup truck had been travelling north on Oxford Road 6 when it struck a motorcycle that was reportedly in the northbound lane.

Officers say the 52-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt during the incident.

The collision left the area closed off to traffic about eight hours, but it has since reopened.

Police are withholding the identity of the dead motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin.

