Canada

OPP looking for witnesses of fatal crash near Petrolia

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2019 7:53 am
Lambton County OPP are investigating the collision, which killed three and sent one other person to hospital.
Lambton County OPP are investigating the collision, which killed three and sent one other person to hospital.

Lambton County OPP are looking to speak with witnesses of a fatal single-vehicle crash near Petrolia, Ont., that occurred early last Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision on Oil Heritage Road, between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Three people died in a single-vehicle collision near Petrolia, Ont., on Friday morning.
Three people died in a single-vehicle collision near Petrolia, Ont., on Friday morning.

Three people were confirmed dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution. The victims’ identities have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking to speak with the driver or occupants of a red vehicle and a moving van that may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP crime unit at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-882-1011.

Police say they will provide more updates as more information becomes available.

TAGS
OPPTrafficlambton countylambton oppPetroliaLambton County OPPoil heritage roadOil Heritage Road crashPetrolia crashPetrolia fatal crash
