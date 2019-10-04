Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

London police seek public’s help identifying body found in wooded area of Kiwanis Park

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 4, 2019 5:24 pm
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017.
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London police are turning to the public for help identifying the body of a deceased male found in a wooded area of Kiwanis Park over the weekend.

Investigators said the remains were found in the east London park on Sunday near Pottersburg Creek and the CN Rail tracks, south of Trafalgar Street.

No foul play is suspected in the case, police said.

READ MORE: Man charged after $170K in cocaine, $35K in cash seized in south London bust: police

The deceased is described as a male, between 50 and 70-years-old, 5-foot-7, with long hair, facial hair, and no teeth.

They were wearing a pair of brown, size nine ankle-high hiking boots, a camouflage top, a green backpack, and a black “Proud to Farm” Ontario Federation of Agriculture baseball cap.

READ MORE: SIU clears London police after teen suffers broken orbital bone during arrest

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said it appeared the man had been camping in the area for a period of time beforehand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
InvestigationLondon PoliceHuman RemainsdeceasedKiwanis Parklondon police investigationWooded AreaNo foul Playdeceased maleidentifyingpottersburg creek
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.