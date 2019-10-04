London police seek public’s help identifying body found in wooded area of Kiwanis Park

Send this page to someone via email

London police are turning to the public for help identifying the body of a deceased male found in a wooded area of Kiwanis Park over the weekend.

Investigators said the remains were found in the east London park on Sunday near Pottersburg Creek and the CN Rail tracks, south of Trafalgar Street.

No foul play is suspected in the case, police said.

The deceased is described as a male, between 50 and 70-years-old, 5-foot-7, with long hair, facial hair, and no teeth.

They were wearing a pair of brown, size nine ankle-high hiking boots, a camouflage top, a green backpack, and a black “Proud to Farm” Ontario Federation of Agriculture baseball cap.

Investigators said it appeared the man had been camping in the area for a period of time beforehand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).