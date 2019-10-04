Man charged after $170K in cocaine, $35K in cash seized in south London bust: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is facing a drug trafficking charge after police say they seized nearly $170,000 worth of cocaine from a home in London’s south end on Thursday.

Officers raided a home and two vehicles in the area of Conway Drive and Jalna Boulevard, just south of Bradley Avenue, seizing nearly 1.68 kilograms of cocaine and $35,000 in cash, police said Friday.

The accused, a 24-year-old London man, faces a charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:42 Ontario drug bust sees 11 charged, including 2 Sunwing Airlines employees Ontario drug bust sees 11 charged, including 2 Sunwing Airlines employees

Story continues below advertisement