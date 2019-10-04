Menu

Crime

Man charged after $170K in cocaine, $35K in cash seized in south London bust: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 4, 2019 4:59 pm
The accused, a 24-year-old London man, faces a charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused, a 24-year-old London man, faces a charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. London Police Service

A 24-year-old man is facing a drug trafficking charge after police say they seized nearly $170,000 worth of cocaine from a home in London’s south end on Thursday.

Officers raided a home and two vehicles in the area of Conway Drive and Jalna Boulevard, just south of Bradley Avenue, seizing nearly 1.68 kilograms of cocaine and $35,000 in cash, police said Friday.

The accused, a 24-year-old London man, faces a charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Investigation, London Police, Cocaine, Drug Bust, Drug Seizure, London crime, south london, London Ontario crime, Bradley Avenue, Jalna Boulevard
