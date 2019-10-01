OPP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Goderich

Huron OPP say one person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Goderich on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just off Cove Road at around 7:15 p.m. to find an SUV had crashed.

Police say their investigation showed the SUV crashed down a steep embankment at the end of Elgin Avenue West and flipped in a treed area near Cove Road.

READ MORE: Barbecue safety stressed after south London house fire leaves two injured, $400K in damage

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not release their identity at this time.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them or Crime Stoppers.