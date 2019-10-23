Peterborough police officer injured in collision at intersection

A Peterborough police officer was reportedly taken to hospital following a crash on Tuesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene involving a cruiser and a car at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Clonsilla Avenue. A pickup truck parked in a driveway on the corner was also struck by one of the vehicles.
A witness — the owner of the parked truck — told Global News Peterborough that a woman driving the eastbound car on Sherbrooke allegedly went through the intersection and collided with the cruiser, which was making a turn onto Sherbrooke from Clonsilla.
The officer, who checked on the well-being of the woman, was taken to hospital with a reported head injury, according to the witness.
The woman driving the car was not seriously hurt.
Peterborough police are investigating. More details are expected to be released on Wednesday.
