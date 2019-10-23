Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Peterborough police officer injured in collision at intersection

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 9:18 am
Updated October 23, 2019 9:25 am
Peterborough police officer injured in multi-vehicle collision
A Peterborough police officer was reportedly taken to hospital following a crash at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Clonsilla Avenue Tuesday night.

A Peterborough police officer was reportedly taken to hospital following a crash on Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene involving a cruiser and a car at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Clonsilla Avenue. A pickup truck parked in a driveway on the corner was also struck by one of the vehicles.

READ MORE: Ambulance involved in collision with pickup truck in Peterborough

A witness — the owner of the parked truck — told Global News Peterborough that a woman driving the eastbound car on Sherbrooke allegedly went through the intersection and collided with the cruiser, which was making a turn onto Sherbrooke from Clonsilla.

The officer, who checked on the well-being of the woman, was taken to hospital with a reported head injury, according to the witness.

The woman driving the car was not seriously hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough police are investigating.  More details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough
OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrashCollisionPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police Servicepolice cruiser crashpolice crashPeterborough police collision
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.