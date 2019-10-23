Peterborough police officer injured in collision at intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough police officer was reportedly taken to hospital following a crash on Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene involving a cruiser and a car at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Clonsilla Avenue. A pickup truck parked in a driveway on the corner was also struck by one of the vehicles.

READ MORE: Ambulance involved in collision with pickup truck in Peterborough

A witness — the owner of the parked truck — told Global News Peterborough that a woman driving the eastbound car on Sherbrooke allegedly went through the intersection and collided with the cruiser, which was making a turn onto Sherbrooke from Clonsilla.

The officer, who checked on the well-being of the woman, was taken to hospital with a reported head injury, according to the witness.

The woman driving the car was not seriously hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough police are investigating. More details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

0:25 OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough