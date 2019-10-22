Ambulance involved in collision with pickup truck in Peterborough

One person suffered minor injuries following a collision involving an ambulance in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.
According to Peterborough County-City Paramedics, an ambulance was en route to a medical call just before 10 a.m. when it was involved in collision with a pickup truck on Romaine Street near Park Street.
One occupant in the ambulance suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.
The pickup truck ended up on the sidewalk, but the driver was not injured, according to police.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS