Ambulance involved in collision with pickup truck in Peterborough

One person suffered minor injuries following a collision involving an ambulance in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County-City Paramedics, an ambulance was en route to a medical call just before 10 a.m. when it was involved in collision with a pickup truck on Romaine Street near Park Street.

One occupant in the ambulance suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.

@PtboParamedics acknowledges that one of our ambulances have been involved in an unfortunate incident resulting in minor injuries. As always the safety of community members and our Paramedics remains our highest priority. @PtboCounty — Ptbo Paramedics (@PtboParamedics) October 22, 2019

The pickup truck ended up on the sidewalk, but the driver was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

