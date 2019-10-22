Menu

Traffic

Ambulance involved in collision with pickup truck in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 3:17 pm
Ambulance and pickup collide in Peterborough
WATCH: One person suffered minor injuries following a collision involving an ambulance and a pickup truck in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

One person suffered minor injuries following a collision involving an ambulance in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County-City Paramedics, an ambulance was en route to a medical call just before 10 a.m. when it was involved in collision with a pickup truck on Romaine Street near Park Street.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash

One occupant in the ambulance suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.



The pickup truck ended up on the sidewalk, but the driver was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

