Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges following a crash on Monday evening.
Around 6 p.m., police say they were contacted regarding a vehicle that had reportedly struck a pole on Monaghan Road.
Police say officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and noted a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.
A subsequent breath test reportedly revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle, police say.
She was transported to hospital for minor injuries following the crash, according to police.
Laura Collins, 36, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.
She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Collins was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.
