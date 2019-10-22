Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 12:56 pm
Woman taken to hospital after crash on Monaghan Road in Peterborough
WATCH: One woman was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Monaghan Road on Monday evening.

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges following a crash on Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police say they were contacted regarding a vehicle that had reportedly struck a pole on Monaghan Road.

READ MORE: 1 arrest, 2 suspects outstanding following weekend Peterborough home invasion: police

Police say officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and noted a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

A subsequent breath test reportedly revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle, police say.

She was transported to hospital for minor injuries following the crash, according to police.

READ MORE: Pickup truck crashes into swamp near Peterborough

Laura Collins, 36, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Collins was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
TAGS
Impaired DrivingPeterboroughDrunk DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceImpairedPeterborough crimepeterborough crashPeterborough CollisionMonaghan RoadMonaghan Road crashPeterborough impaired drivingMonaghan Road collision
