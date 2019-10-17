Menu

Traffic

Pickup truck crashes into swamp near Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 9:08 am
A man was not injured after a pickup truck crashed into a swamp on Wednesday night near Peterborough.
A man was not injured after a pickup truck crashed into a swamp on Wednesday night near Peterborough. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A driver was able to walk away after his pickup truck rolled into a swamp just west of Peterborough on Wednesday night, according to paramedics.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area along Mount Pleasant Road, where they found a pickup truck lying on its roof in the swamp.

READ MORE: 2 injured after SUV slams into hydro pole in Cobourg: police

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s at the scene, but he was not transported to hospital, they said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

There is no word yet on whether any charges are pending.

SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrashPeterborough PoliceRolloverpeterborough crashPeterborough ParamedicsMount Pleasant RoadMount Pleasant Road crashSwampMount Pleasant Road traffic
