Pickup truck crashes into swamp near Peterborough

A driver was able to walk away after his pickup truck rolled into a swamp just west of Peterborough on Wednesday night, according to paramedics.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area along Mount Pleasant Road, where they found a pickup truck lying on its roof in the swamp.

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s at the scene, but he was not transported to hospital, they said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

There is no word yet on whether any charges are pending.

