Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

2 injured after SUV slams into hydro pole in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 12:33 pm
SUV strikes hydro pole in Cobourg
WATCH: An SUV slammed into a hydro pole in Cobourg on Wednesday morning, leaving two with minor injuries, police say.

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle slammed into a hydro pole in Cobourg on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Danforth and Nagle roads around 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Cobourg police seek suspect in reported weekend sexual assault

Police say a southbound SUV on Nagle Road went through the intersection and collided with a hydro pole.

Firefighters helped the occupants exit the vehicle. They were transported by paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Truck crashes into Otonabee River near Peterborough
Truck crashes into Otonabee River near Peterborough
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrashCobourgCobourg Police ServiceNorthumberland Hills HospitalDanforth RoadCobourg Crashhydro pole crashDanforth Road crashNagle RoadNagle Road crashSUV into hydro pole
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.