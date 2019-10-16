2 injured after SUV slams into hydro pole in Cobourg: police

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle slammed into a hydro pole in Cobourg on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Danforth and Nagle roads around 10 a.m.
Police say a southbound SUV on Nagle Road went through the intersection and collided with a hydro pole.
Firefighters helped the occupants exit the vehicle. They were transported by paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
