Cobourg police seek suspect in reported weekend sexual assault

Cobourg police are investigating a reported sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning.

Police say a woman was walking in the Sutherland Drive area when she was approached by an unknown man at around 5 a.m.

The suspect allegedly produced a weapon and sexually assaulted the woman, who police say was able to escape. The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 60s with a thin build who stands six feet tall and has grey, shaggy hair and scruffy facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a beige coat and blue jeans.

Police say the woman was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Residents in the area are asked to check their security cameras in the event that the assault or the suspect were captured on video,” police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

