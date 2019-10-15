Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police seek suspect in reported weekend sexual assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:11 pm
Cobourg police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported over the weekend.
Cobourg police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported over the weekend. Global Peterborough File

Cobourg police are investigating a reported sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning.

Police say a woman was walking in the Sutherland Drive area when she was approached by an unknown man at around 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Cobourg police release images of suspect in sexual assault investigation

The suspect allegedly produced a weapon and sexually assaulted the woman, who police say was able to escape. The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 60s with a thin build who stands six feet tall and has grey, shaggy hair and scruffy facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a beige coat and blue jeans.

Police say the woman was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Residents in the area are asked to check their security cameras in the event that the assault or the suspect were captured on video,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault
Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Sexual AssaultCobourgCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeNorthumberland Hills HospitalCobourg crimeCobourg sexual assaultsuspect sexual assaultSutherland Drive
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.