Cobourg police release images of suspect in sexual assault investigation

Cobourg police have released images of a suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

On Tuesday, police released images stemming from a June 10 incident in which a woman reported she was confronted by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

The alleged incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the area of George and Buck streets.

The suspect fled the area when the victim screamed, police said.

The suspect is described as a tall, 35- to 40-year-old Caucasian man with a slim build, red hair and a goatee. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing black underwear, socks and sandals and spoke with an English accent, according to police.

Police are asking area residents to check their security cameras in the event that the alleged assault and/or suspect may have been captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 1-905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

