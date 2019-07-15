Havelock-area man charged with sexually assaulting males who offered him help

A Havelock-area man is accused of sexually assaulting males following a police investigation.

Peterborough County OPP launched an investigation following allegations of sexual assault in February and May. OPP say during these incidents the accused, who has a physical disability, allegedly approached unknown males and requested assistance.

Police say the man then allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed the victims after they entered the man’s silver van.

“The victims felt obligated to help as the accused is physically handicapped,” OPP stated Monday.

Troy Merriam, 55, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen township, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 1.

OPP say there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Peterborough County OPP Crime Unit at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

