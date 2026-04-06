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World

Trump: ‘Iran can be taken out in one night,’ could happen Tuesday

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 1:23 pm
1 min read
Trump View image in full screen
President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
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U.S. President Donald Trump said that “Iran can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night” at a news conference at the White House on Monday afternoon.

Trump had earlier promised to enforce a Tuesday night deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire deal or face attacks on the country, including power plants and other critical infrastructure.

Trump also cited that this past weekend was “one of the best Easters militarily” following two U.S. military planes being shot down by Iran in separate attacks on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Trump issues profane threat to Iran, gets slammed for ‘war-crime’'
Trump issues profane threat to Iran, gets slammed for ‘war-crime’

Iran rejected the latest ceasefire proposal on Monday, instead saying the country wants a permanent end to the war. The deadline focuses on Tehran opening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped in peacetime.

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Trump has stressed to Iran that if no deal is reached to reopen the strait, the U.S. would set the country “back to the stone ages.”

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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also told reporters that the largest volume of strikes since the first day of the conflict against Iran would take place on Monday, also warning that Tuesday would have even more.

More to come.

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