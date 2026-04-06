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1 comment

  1. Bern
    April 6, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Although this is very nice we should be asking why and what good will come of doing this flight. There is no possible way we humans are ever going to colonize the moon and why would we do same. Could it be that NASA is trying to justify its existence?

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Artemis II is about to fly past the moon and is set to break records

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2026 8:19 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Artemis II closer to the moon ahead of historic lunar flyby'
Artemis II closer to the moon ahead of historic lunar flyby
Artemis II is now closer to the moon than it is to Earth, and the crew is preparing for a historic lunar flyby on Monday. If all goes according to plan, the astronauts will break the record for the farthest humans have travelled from Earth at a distance of more than 400,000 kilometres. Heidi Petracek reports on Day 5 of the NASA mission.
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The Artemis II mission is expected to complete a record-breaking lunar flyby today.

The Canadian Space Agency says astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his three American crewmates are set to become the space explorers who will have ventured farther into space than anyone before, surpassing a record set by Apollo 13 in 1970.

NASA says the estimated maximum distance from Earth during today’s flyby by the Orion spacecraft will exceed 406,000 kilometres, beating the 400,171 kilometres set by Apollo 13.

When Orion passes behind the moon, the spacecraft will enter a communications blackout of about 40 minutes as the lunar surface blocks radio signals.

Later, it will come as close as about 6,500 km to the moon’s surface, and from that vantage point Hansen has said the moon will look like a basketball held at arm’s length.

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Click to play video: 'Day 5 of Artemis II trip around the moon'
Day 5 of Artemis II trip around the moon

For a little over five hours, the crew is expected to take turns observing and photographing geological features on the moon, like impact craters and ancient lava flows.

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“The crew will make their lunar observations with real-time data analysis, guidance provided by a team of scientists and the knowledge acquired through their geology training in Labrador, Iceland and in class to describe surface textures, shapes, and colours, providing valuable data for future exploration of the moon,” reads a news release from the Canadian Space Agency.

The flyby promises views of the moon’s far side that were too dark or too difficult to see by the 24 Apollo astronauts who preceded them.

NASA says the Orientale basin, a 3.8-billion-year-old crater that formed when a large object struck the lunar surface, will be fully illuminated and visible as Orion approaches.

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On Tuesday, Orion will leave the lunar sphere of influence en route back to Earth.

Click to play video: '‘The moon is getting bigger’: Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaks from space'
‘The moon is getting bigger’: Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaks from space

Apollo 13’s astronauts missed out on a moon landing when one of their oxygen tanks ruptured on the way there. Mission Control pivoted to a free-return lunar trajectory to get them home as fast and efficiently as possible. This routing relies on the gravity of Earth and the moon, and minimal fuel.

Artemis II’s astronauts are following the same figure-eight path since they are neither orbiting the moon nor landing on it.

The capsule will aim for a splashdown in the Pacific near San Diego on April 10, nine days after its Florida launch.

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