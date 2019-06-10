Cobourg police seek suspect after early morning sexual assault

Police in Cobourg are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged sexual assault early Monday morning.

Police say around 3:45 a.m., a woman was walking in the area of George and Buck streets in the town’s south end when she was confronted by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

The man fled the area when the woman screamed, police said.

No other details were provided on the incident.

The suspect is described as white, 35 to 40 years old, tall with a slim build, red hair and a goatee. He was only wearing black underwear, socks and sandals and spoke with an English accent.

Police are asking area residents and businesses to check their security cameras as the suspect may have been captured on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.