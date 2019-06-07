Peterborough police seek suspect after early morning downtown mugging

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect after a man says he was attacked and robbed early Friday morning.

Police say around 4:30 a.m., a man was exiting his residence on George Street North and was walking towards his vehicle. When he arrived, the victim says he was approached by a lone suspect who punched and kicked him several times.

The suspect grabbed some of the victim’s property (undisclosed) and ran northbound on the street. Police attended but could not locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing 5′ 10″ with a thin build and goatee. He was wearing an ECKO hoodie and has the tattoo of a dagger on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.