Peterborough police seek suspect after early morning downtown mugging

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect after a man says he was attacked and robbed early Friday morning.
Police say around 4:30 a.m., a man was exiting his residence on George Street North and was walking towards his vehicle. When he arrived, the victim says he was approached by a lone suspect who punched and kicked him several times.
READ MORE: 1 suspect arrested in assault, robbery of man in Peterborough: police
The suspect grabbed some of the victim’s property (undisclosed) and ran northbound on the street. Police attended but could not locate a suspect.
The suspect is described as a white man, standing 5′ 10″ with a thin build and goatee. He was wearing an ECKO hoodie and has the tattoo of a dagger on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.