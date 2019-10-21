1 arrest, 2 suspects outstanding following weekend Peterborough home invasion: police

One person has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Peterborough on Sunday.
Peterborough Police Service say three individuals allegedly broke into a Chemong Road residence early Sunday, then damaged property and assaulted an occupant inside the home.
Police attended and the investigation led to the arrest of one suspect.
Jade Marie Sheehan, 21, of Peterborough was charged with:
- Break, enter dwelling house, commit assault with a weapon
- Break, enter dwelling house, commit mischief under $5,000
- Break, enter dwelling house commit theft under $5,000
He was held in custody to appear in court later Sunday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing as they search for other suspects. Police did not provide any descriptions of the suspects.
