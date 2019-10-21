1 arrest, 2 suspects outstanding following weekend Peterborough home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One person has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service say three individuals allegedly broke into a Chemong Road residence early Sunday, then damaged property and assaulted an occupant inside the home.

READ MORE: Police probe assault after man found unconscious on street in Lindsay

Police attended and the investigation led to the arrest of one suspect.

Jade Marie Sheehan, 21, of Peterborough was charged with:

Break, enter dwelling house, commit assault with a weapon

Break, enter dwelling house, commit mischief under $5,000

Break, enter dwelling house commit theft under $5,000

He was held in custody to appear in court later Sunday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they search for other suspects. Police did not provide any descriptions of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

0:41 Man stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police Man stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police