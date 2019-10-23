Male shot dead in vehicle outside Mississauga condo building

Peel Regional Police say a male has died after being shot inside a vehicle near Square One Mall in Mississauga on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Webb Drive near Confederation Parkway and Duke of York Boulevard just before midnight for reports of shots fired.
Police said officers found a male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the front entrance of a condo building.
Investigators said the male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on scene.
Reports from witnesses said a male suspect approached the victim, fired gunshots and then ran across the roadway into a parking lot, police said. Witnesses also told police a vehicle was involved but have no descriptions.
Just hours before, at 9:50 p.m., another shooting occurred near Highway 410 and the northbound Derry Road ramp in Mississauga, leaving one man dead and two others critically injured inside a vehicle. Police said it is too early to determine if the two shootings are related.
