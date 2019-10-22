Raptors hoist championship banner before taking down New Orleans in season opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Raptors began their title defence Tuesday night, taking down the New Orleans Pelicans 130-122 with the help of overtime in their season opener at Scotiabank Arena.

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 34 points and Kyle Lowry, the five-time All-Star, finished with 22 points and five boards.

Pascal Siakam continued the dominant play that won him the franchise’s first-ever NBA Most Improved Player award last season and finished with a double-double (35 points and 18 rebounds.)

He would foul out with just under a minute left to play.

Lowry and Siakam signed contract extensions in the offseason. Lowry signed a one-year US$31 million deal, while Siakam signed a four-year US$130 million extension. Both will kick in for the 2020-2021 season.

Story continues below advertisement

OG Anunoby played his first action in more than six months after suffering a ruptured appendix in April. Slotted into the starting lineup, Anunoby finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Pelicans led by as much as 11 points in the second quarter, but by halftime the Raptors, who had 12 first half turnovers, closed the gap to five points, down 61-56.

After a sloppy couple of minutes late in the fourth quarter, Toronto found itself down by six with just over four minutes to go after Marc Gasol and Lowry drew technical fouls.

Fortunately for the Raptors, the Pelicans missed both.

The teams traded leads back and forth in the fourth quarter, with neither being able to close out the game in regular time.

In overtime, Marc Gasol drove to the basket, sunk the bucket and took the foul for three points. VanVleet and Lowry would both sink three-pointers to put the Pelicans away.

Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans finished with 22 points and five boards, while JJ Reddick finished with 16 points, including four threes.

Terrence Davis II was the only new Raptor that Nurse trusted to give minutes to on opening night. The rookies finished with four points and five rebounds. Though he made some mistakes, Davis was aggressive in his play, throwing a nice open-court pass to Ibaka in the first half.

Story continues below advertisement

A special ceremony took place before the game as players and all those involved with the team received their rings and watched the franchise’s first championship banner go up into the rafters.

The Toronto Raptors championship ring. Toronto Raptors/Handout

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-carat yellow gold ring, which is the largest NBA championship ring ever made, the team said.

In the first quarter, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse used the first coach’s challenge in NBA history after Norm Powell was called for an offensive foul. Each team gets one challenge per night. Unfortunately, the call was confirmed and not overturned.

Fans at the arena were treated to their own version of the team’s rings, while also walking away with season opener T-shirts.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors took down the Golden State Warriors, the reigning champions, in six games in the NBA Finals, ending a playoff run that saw Toronto beat the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pelicans were without first overall pick Zion Williamson, who will be sidelined from six to eight week due to knee surgery.

Going into the season, with the large hole left behind by NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard who took his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, oddsmakers were not kind to the Raptors.

The Las Vegas sports books placed Toronto anywhere from a 35-1 pick to a 50-1 shot to win another title.

Shortly before the game, Mayor John Tory was on hand in Jurassic Park for the ceremonially renaming of Bremner Boulevard to Raptors Way.

Thousands of flans flooded into Jurassic Park to watch the game on the new LED screen outside, which is 37 per cent bigger than the old one.

The championship celebrations coincide with the Raptors 25th anniversary season. The team has planned for some themed home games along with artwork to commemorate the special year.

The Raptors take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on Friday at TD Garden.

Story continues below advertisement

Proud to solidify the @Raptors championship victory in the history of our city by unveiling the Raptors Way signs for Bremner Blvd. in front of the Scotiabank Arena. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/kT9YJTb83i — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 22, 2019