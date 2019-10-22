Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Masai Ujiri won’t be charged after shoving deputy at Toronto Raptors’ NBA Final

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2019 10:23 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 10:27 pm
Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri speaks to media during an availability in the lead up to tomorrow's NBA Final game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, in Toronto on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri speaks to media during an availability in the lead up to tomorrow's NBA Final game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, in Toronto on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

California prosecutors say they won’t charge Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri for shoving a sheriff’s deputy after the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday, when the Raptors were in Toronto receiving their championship rings for defeating the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: Raptors’ Masai Ujiri showed wrong credentials before clash with deputy, sheriff’s office says

“I am extremely pleased with the decision,” said Ujiri in a statement issued through the Raptors. “While these past months have been difficult waiting for a determination on this matter, I understand the nature of the process and am appreciative of the efforts of all involved. I am happy that this is now behind me and I look forward to the task of bringing another championship to the City of Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

The DA’s office says it met with Ujiri and his attorneys on Monday and decided the matter was better handled “globalnesoutside of the courtroom.”

Video offers second angle of aftermath of alleged confrontation between Masai Ujiri, police
Video offers second angle of aftermath of alleged confrontation between Masai Ujiri, police

The Raptors had won the title and Ujiri wanted to join his celebrating team on the court, but he didn’t have proper credentials and an Alameda County deputy blocked his way.

Ujiri shoved the deputy, and a lawyer for the officer said his client suffered a concussion.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Toronto RaptorsRaptorsMasai Ujiriraptors game 6Masai Ujiri chargesMasai Ujiri Finalsmasai ujiri policePolice Charges MasaiRaptors NBA FinalToronto Raptors Masai Ujiri
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.