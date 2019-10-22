Masai Ujiri won’t be charged after shoving deputy at Toronto Raptors’ NBA Final

Send this page to someone via email

California prosecutors say they won’t charge Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri for shoving a sheriff’s deputy after the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday, when the Raptors were in Toronto receiving their championship rings for defeating the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: Raptors’ Masai Ujiri showed wrong credentials before clash with deputy, sheriff’s office says

“I am extremely pleased with the decision,” said Ujiri in a statement issued through the Raptors. “While these past months have been difficult waiting for a determination on this matter, I understand the nature of the process and am appreciative of the efforts of all involved. I am happy that this is now behind me and I look forward to the task of bringing another championship to the City of Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

The DA’s office says it met with Ujiri and his attorneys on Monday and decided the matter was better handled “globalnesoutside of the courtroom.”

0:30 Video offers second angle of aftermath of alleged confrontation between Masai Ujiri, police Video offers second angle of aftermath of alleged confrontation between Masai Ujiri, police

The Raptors had won the title and Ujiri wanted to join his celebrating team on the court, but he didn’t have proper credentials and an Alameda County deputy blocked his way.

Ujiri shoved the deputy, and a lawyer for the officer said his client suffered a concussion.