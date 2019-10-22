Menu

Crime

Vancouver police warn of violent sex offender unlawfully at large

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 4:58 pm
James Larry Moyah, 45, is unlawfully at large and wanted Canada-wide, say Vancouver police. .
Vancouver police are warning the public about a violent sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house.

Police say James Larry Moyah, 45, is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large and breaking the conditions of his statutory release.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender with convictions for child porn, assault, to live in Vancouver

Moyah is a two-time federal offender, and was finishing his sentence for aggravated assault.

Police say he has a history of violence and substance abuse, and advise people not to approach him.

Vancouver police issue public warning about high-risk offender
Moyah is described as Indigenous, five-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He has long, black hair which he often wears tied back, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arms and back.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, wearing black pants, a black jacket with a white hood and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

 

