Vancouver police warn of violent sex offender unlawfully at large

Vancouver police are warning the public about a violent sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house.

Police say James Larry Moyah, 45, is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large and breaking the conditions of his statutory release.

Moyah is a two-time federal offender, and was finishing his sentence for aggravated assault.

Police say he has a history of violence and substance abuse, and advise people not to approach him.

Moyah is described as Indigenous, five-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He has long, black hair which he often wears tied back, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arms and back.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, wearing black pants, a black jacket with a white hood and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.