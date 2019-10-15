High-risk sex offender with convictions for child porn, assault, to live in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender that is being released into the city once again.

Trevor Leonard Smith, 46, is a federal offender with a high risk of “relationship and sexual violence — particularly against children,” according to police.

He holds convictions for sexual assault, possession of child pornography, assault causing bodily harm, and failure to comply with a court order.

He has been the subject of at least two police warnings, one in 2017 and one this past March.

“The VPD and Correctional Service of Canada believe there are compelling reasons to warrant a public notification of his release,” said police in a media release.

Smith is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, and 170 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

He is also known to use the surnames Landry and Williams.

Smith has been released under the following conditions, and police say anyone who sees him break them should call 911 immediately:

Keep the peace and be of good behaviour

Report to a probation officer

Reside at a place approved by a probation officer

Remain in British Columbia

Advise a probation officer of relationships and friendships with females

Not to consume or possess any controlled substances

No contact, directly or indirectly, with anyone under 16 years old

Not to attend any public park, school ground, recreational centre, skating rink or public swimming pool, public swimming area, community centre, playground, or any other place where a person under 16 years old is reasonable or expected to be present

Not to use or possess a computer or access the internet, except with prior permission of a probation officer

Not to possess or access any data encryption, electronic storage device, or computer software without written permission of a probation officer