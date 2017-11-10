Trevor Leonard Smith, high-risk sex offender, living in Vancouver

The Vancouver police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who has finished his prison sentence and is living in Vancouver.

Trevor Leonard Smith, 44, was convicted of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police say there’s a risk of him committing violence against women, and he’s been assessed as a “very high risk of relationship violence and a high risk of sexual violence against others, specifically children.”

Smith is described as being 5’10” tall, with blue eyes and grey hair.

He also sometimes has a salt-and-pepper-coloured beard.

Smith faces a number of conditions upon his release. He can’t be anywhere where there may be, or there may reasonably expected to be children or youth who are under the age of 16.

He’s not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 16, and he has to report any relationships or friendships he has with females.

Smith can’t consume any drugs or alcohol, nor can he enter a bar, liquor store or beer and wine store.

He’s not allowed to use or possess a computer system, and that includes any handheld devices that allow him to use the internet unsupervised.