October 27, 2017 5:10 am

Canada-wide warrant issued in Vancouver for high risk sex offender

By News Anchor  CKNW
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for high-risk sex offender Christopher Schafer.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for high-risk sex offender Christopher Schafer. Anybody who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Christopher Schafer, who Vancouer Police say is a high-risk sex offender.

Police say he didn’t return to a Vancouver residential correctional facility Thursday night.

Police describe him as as a 5′ 8″ tall Aboriginal man, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of ‘Wanda Lee’ on the left side of his neck, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black backpack.

He has a long criminal history of sexual offences, break-and-enter, and robbery.

It’s not the first time police have issued a nationwide warrant for Schafer.

READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest high-risk sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

He was apprehended this past July as well as in December 2016, for also failing to return by curfew.

Anybody with any information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers.

