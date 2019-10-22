Canadian DB Shamar Busby signed to Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Shamar Busby to their practice roster.
Busby spent the pre-season with the Ottawa Redblacks following a strong Canadian Football League (CFL) combine in March.
The 23-year-old, listed at five-foot-11 and 182 pounds, had a top-five performance in the broad jump and a top-10 finish in the vertical jump.
Prior to the combine, Busby spent two years at Southeastern Louisiana University where he played in 20 games.
He recorded 46 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.
Before attending Southeastern, the St. Catharines, Ont., native played in 20 games over two seasons while at New Mexico Military Institute where he collected 38 tackles and a forced fumble.
