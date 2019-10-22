Canadian DB Shamar Busby signed to Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice roster

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Shamar Busby to their practice roster.

Busby spent the pre-season with the Ottawa Redblacks following a strong Canadian Football League (CFL) combine in March.

The 23-year-old, listed at five-foot-11 and 182 pounds, had a top-five performance in the broad jump and a top-10 finish in the vertical jump.

Prior to the combine, Busby spent two years at Southeastern Louisiana University where he played in 20 games.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders sign international QB Bryan Bennett

He recorded 46 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.

Before attending Southeastern, the St. Catharines, Ont., native played in 20 games over two seasons while at New Mexico Military Institute where he collected 38 tackles and a forced fumble.

Story continues below advertisement