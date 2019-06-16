Saskatchewan Roughriders sign international QB Bryan Bennett

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international quarterback Bryan Bennett.

This comes after the Roughriders lost starting quarterback Zach Collaros and backup quarterback Cody Fajardo to injury during their first regular season game in Hamilton against the Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

Fajardo was back on the practice field on Sunday, Collaros was not.

Bennett joins the Riders for the second time after previously signing with the Green and White in 2016.

The 6′ 3″, 215-pounder spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he dressed for all 18 games.

Bennett, 27, completed four-of-eight passes for 72 yards while rushing for 34 yards on two carries.

The Roughriders also announced Sunday that Canadian offensive lineman Kwabena Asare has been added to their practice roster.

The Brampton, Ont. native spent the 2018 season on the Edmonton Eskimos’ practice roster.