Conservatives maintain hold in southern Alberta

It was a winning night for the Conservative Party in southern Alberta.

Global News has declared Tory candidate winners in the ridings of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, Foothills and Bow River.

In Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, Glen Motz carried more than 75 per cent of the popular vote through early returns on Monday, beating out challengers from the Liberal, NDP, Green and People’s Party as well as an independent.

Despite the strong support in his riding, Motz expressed disappointment with the national result of a minority Liberal government on Monday night.

“I’m shocked that Canadians would have that short of a memory and can be duped again by someone who promises the world but can’t deliver nothing,” Motz told CHAT News.

In Foothills, John Barlow retained his seat with early results showing he also received more than three-quarters of the popular vote.

Barlow’s challengers from the Liberal, NDP, Green and PPC parties had each garnered less than 10 per cent of the vote in that riding as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.

In Bow River, Tory incumbent Martin Shields also returns to the House of Commons.

Early returns showed Shields with more than 80 per cent of the popular vote in that riding as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.