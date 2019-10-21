Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives maintain hold in southern Alberta

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 11:49 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 12:14 am
Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner Conservative incumbent delivers his acceptance speech Monday.
Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner Conservative incumbent delivers his acceptance speech Monday. CHAT News

It was a winning night for the Conservative Party in southern Alberta.

Global News has declared Tory candidate winners in the ridings of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, Foothills and Bow River.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

In Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, Glen Motz carried more than 75 per cent of the popular vote through early returns on Monday, beating out challengers from the Liberal, NDP, Green and People’s Party as well as an independent.

Despite the strong support in his riding, Motz expressed disappointment with the national result of a minority Liberal government on Monday night.

“I’m shocked that Canadians would have that short of a memory and can be duped again by someone who promises the world but can’t deliver nothing,” Motz told CHAT News.

In Foothills, John Barlow retained his seat with early results showing he also received more than three-quarters of the popular vote.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Global News projects Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form minority government

Barlow’s challengers from the Liberal, NDP, Green and PPC parties had each garnered less than 10 per cent of the vote in that riding as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.

In Bow River, Tory incumbent Martin Shields also returns to the House of Commons.

Early returns showed Shields with more than 80 per cent of the popular vote in that riding as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionElectioncanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElection ResultsBow RiverAlberta election resultsFoothillsMedicine Hat-Cardston-WarnerSouthern Alberta election
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.