Federal election: Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner

The Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner riding in southern Alberta encompasses the City of Medicine Hat, as well as the communities of Cardston, Magrath, Raymond, Bow Island, Redcliff, Warner, Coutts, Milk River and Foremost.

The riding is currently held by Conservative Glen Motz. Motz won the seat during a byelection in 2016 after the sudden passing of former MP Jim Hillyer.

The Conservative Party has held this seat since its formation in 2003. The last time a non-conservative party candidate won an election in the riding was 1968.

Candidates:

Conservative: Glen Motz (incumbent)

People’s Party of Canada: Andrew Nelson

Green Party: Shannon Hawthorne

Liberal: No nominated candidate as of Sep. 9, 2019.

NDP: No nominated candidate as of Sep. 9, 2019.