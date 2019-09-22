Federal election: Bow River
The Bow River riding in southern Alberta encompasses the communities of Brooks, Chestermere, Strathmore, Taber, Vauxhall, Vulcan and the Siksika Nation.
This seat is currently held by Conservative Martin Shields who was first elected to office in 2015. The riding was re-created from sections of the former Crowfoot, Medicine Hat and Macleod constituencies.
Candidates:
Conservative: Martin Shields (incumbent)
People’s Party of Canada: Tom Ikert
Green: Riny Tuithof de Jonge (photo not currently available)
Liberal: No nominated candidate as of Sep. 9, 2019.
NDP: No nominated candidate as of Sep. 9, 2019.
