Federal election: Foothills

September 22, 2019 8:55 pm

The Foothills riding runs north-south along the foothills and eastern slopes of southwest Alberta.  It encompasses the communities of Okotoks, High River, Nanton, Claresholm, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, Piikani Nation, Kananaskis and Waterton Lakes National Park.

The seat is currently held by Conservative John Barlow.  He was first elected to represent the former Macleod riding during a byelection in 2014.  He was re-elected to represent the newly redrawn Foothills riding in 2015.

Candidates:

Conservative: John Barlow (incumbent)

People’s Party of Canada: Greg Hession

Green: Bridget Lacey

Liberal: No nominated candidate as of Sep. 9, 2019.

NDP: No nominated candidate as of Sep. 9, 2019.

