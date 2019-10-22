Liberal incumbent Harjit Sajjan retains his seat in Vancouver South

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal candidate Harjit Sajjan was re-elected in riding of Vancouver South, with the party projected to form a minority government, Global News has declared.

Sajjan, who was defence minister in Trudeau’s Liberal government, had more than 40 per cent of the vote with 183 out of 194 polls reporting.

Wai Young, the Conservative runner-up, had just shy of 34 per cent of the vote.

NDP candidate Sean McQuillan came in third with nearly 19 per cent.

Sajjan had served as minister of national defence since joining Trudeau’s cabinet in 2015.

Sajjan is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces and a combat veteran. He was deployed in Bosnia-Herzegovina and on three missions to Kandahar, Afghanistan, according to his official biography. A recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal and the Order of Military Merit, he also served as a police officer with the Vancouver Police Department for 11 years.

Vancouver South was one of the races to watch this election, not just because Sajjan would be running for re-election but because the riding has a history of swinging between Liberals and Conservatives.

A diverse community that includes all areas of the city south of 41st Avenue and east of Cambie Street, the riding had a Liberal MP from 1962 to 1972 and 1993 to 2011, and was represented by Progressive Conservative MP John Allen Fraser from 1972 to 1993.

