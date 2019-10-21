London, Ont. driver charged with possession of suspected cocaine: Cobourg police

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a stop to inspect a licence plate resulted in an arrest for drug possession, Cobourg police said Monday.

A police release said Cobourg officers spotted a vehicle travelling west on Highway 401 on Sunday, with a licence plate that didn’t match the vehicle description.

The vehicle was stopped, according to police, after which it was determined that the driver’s licence had been suspended.

Police reportedly arrested the driver for that offence. However, during a search, police said they seized a small amount of suspected cocaine along with an unidentified opioid.

Randy Rae, 40, of London, Ont., was charged with possession twice, and four other driving charges, according to police.

