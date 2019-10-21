B.C. man displaced by forestry downturn says he’s having trouble voting

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man says casting his federal ballot is more important than ever after the lumber industry slowdown turned his life upside down.

But Kurtis McMeans says he feels like his democratic right to vote is being denied.

“I just want to be able to have a say in this election,” said McMeans. “I’m not the only person that’s been displaced looking for work.”

Three months ago, McMeans, a log truck owner/operator, decided to temporarily abandon his livelihood in the province’s struggling forestry sector.

“Once raised, the stumpage fees, before they could even take effect, the gates were closing on the mills and they were falling like dominoes,” McMeans told Global News.

McMeans, his wife and two dogs, packed their life into a fifth wheel trailer and left their home in Anahim Lake, B.C. to head to the Lower Mainland in search of work.

They spent a few weeks living in their RV on the streets of Vancouver before relocating to a Surrey mobile home park, where they realized they’re not alone in the struggle to survive.

“This campground is full of people that have already given up hope,” said McMeans.

“Everybody’s scared about the future.”

McMeans is not broken yet. After taking odd jobs off of Craigslist to make ends meet, he found employment as a driver in the film industry, while his wife got a serving job at a Thai restaurant.

Together, they’re managing to pay the bills, which include monthly rent on the mobile home pad, the mortgage on their West Chilcotin home and a business loan on McMeans’ now parked log truck.

The prospect of a change in government is what’s keeping him going, and McMeans says he called Elections Canada two weeks ago to determine how and where he could vote since he’s living away from his home riding of Cariboo-Prince George.

He says Elections Canada initially told him he could vote in Surrey’s advance polls as long as he completed a proof of address form and provided the required ID.

“I got a call back from Elections Canada saying they were wrong,” said McMeans.

“I wasn’t gonna be allowed to vote unless I was voting in my riding 14 hours away.”

McMeans was frustrated and felt Elections Canada was not fulfilling its mission to ensure “that Canadians can exercise their democratic rights to vote.”

Elections Canada told Global News that McMeans can vote on election day if someone such as a neighbour or manager at the mobile home park, is able to vouch for him at the polls.

The voucher will be asked to sign a document confirming that they know McMeans and that he resides at the RV park. They also must be an eligible voter with valid ID who lives in the same poll district.

“Mr. McMeans circumstances are unique, in that, he does not have a permanent home at this time, although he does have a place of residence at the mobile home park,” wrote Elections Canada regional media advisor Andrea Marantz in an email.

“This is why the vouching option is available to him. It would not be available to people who are simply temporarily away from home.”

It turns out McMeans’ assigned polling station in Surrey is Newton Elementary School, a two minute drive and less than one kilometre away from where he’s currently living.

The administrator of Plaza Mobile Home & RV Park told Global News she’s willing to vouch for McMeans and will make herself available between the polling hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Although it conflicts with his work schedule, McMeans says he’s going to try his best to get it done.

“It’s my duty as a Canadian to vote,” he said.

“I take that very seriously. I’ve had relatives who have fought and died for our rights.”