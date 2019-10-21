Laval police say people are calling 911 to get information about where to vote

Voting in the Canadian election is, to many, a democratic duty. But for some people, it is an emergency. Laval Police said Monday they have received a few calls to 911 from people trying to get information about where and when to vote.
The force urged people to visit Elections Canada’s website instead.
Laval police spokesperson Evelyn Boudreau said that the tweet overstated the information. According to Boudreau, the emergency service number has received two to three calls.
For those who still are wondering when and where to vote, Global News has complete coverage of what you need to know to cast your ballot on Monday’s Federal election.
