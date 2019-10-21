Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Canada

Laval police say people are calling 911 to get information about where to vote

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:36 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 3:10 pm
Voters head to cast their ballot in Canada's federal election.
Voters head to cast their ballot in Canada's federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Voting in the Canadian election is, to many, a democratic duty. But for some people, it is an emergency. Laval Police said Monday they have received a few calls to 911 from people trying to get information about where and when to vote.

The force urged people to visit Elections Canada’s website instead.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyn Boudreau said that the tweet overstated the information. According to Boudreau, the emergency service number has received two to three calls.

For those who still are wondering when and where to vote, Global News has complete coverage of what you need to know to cast your ballot on Monday’s Federal election.

Below is a breakdown of what the major parties are pitching:

Election 2019: Last-minute voters’ guide

Here is when and what you need to vote:

Got questions about voting in Canada? Here are some answers

Once you have voted, you can watch live elections results here:

Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

 

