Saskatchewan weather outlook: yo-yo temps come with a few flurries

Temperature roller coaster continues for the final full week of October with a few flurries.

Weather Forecast

Monday

-11 is what it felt like with wind chill Election Day morning as temperatures fell to -7 degrees or so under mostly clear skies.

Beautiful Election Day in Saskatoon, make sure you get out & vote!! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/sazUUcN85C — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 21, 2019

The mercury managed to make it above freezing by mid-morning before soaring into high single digits under mostly sunny skies later in the day, so there is no excuse not to get out and vote before polls close at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Monday Night

Partly-to-mostly clear skies Monday night allows the mercury to fall back into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Tuesday

-12 is around what it will feel like with wind chill as you’re heading out the door Tuesday morning under mostly sunny skies before thermometers climb back into high single digits in the afternoon.

A system pushing into southwest Saskatchewan will bring in a chance of showers late in the day to western areas of the province, switching to a risk of snow in the evening that could clip Regina overnight.

There is a chance of showers and flurries moving into parts of Saskatchewan late Tuesday into early Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

Clouds are likely to linger at times on Wednesday with a chance of flurries overnight into early Thursday before a few sunny breaks return to finish the final full week of October on Friday.

Afternoon highs will also be on the rise from mid-single single digits mid-week into the low teens by Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Friday’s warm-up doesn’t last long with a cold front crashing through dropping daytime highs from mid-single digits on Saturday to the freezing mark by Sunday as clouds and flurries roll in.

Here is your Regina 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 21 was taken by Amanda Rombaut at Castle Butte in the Big Muddy Valley:

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 21 was taken by Amanda Rombaut at Castle Butte in the Big Muddy Valley. Amanda Rombaut / Viewer Submitted

