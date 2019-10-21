Saskatchewan weather outlook: yo-yo temps come with a few flurries

Temperature roller coaster continues for the final full week of October with a few flurries.
Weather Forecast
Monday
-11 is what it felt like with wind chill Election Day morning as temperatures fell to -7 degrees or so under mostly clear skies.
The mercury managed to make it above freezing by mid-morning before soaring into high single digits under mostly sunny skies later in the day, so there is no excuse not to get out and vote before polls close at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Monday Night
Partly-to-mostly clear skies Monday night allows the mercury to fall back into mid-minus single digits overnight.
Tuesday
-12 is around what it will feel like with wind chill as you’re heading out the door Tuesday morning under mostly sunny skies before thermometers climb back into high single digits in the afternoon.
A system pushing into southwest Saskatchewan will bring in a chance of showers late in the day to western areas of the province, switching to a risk of snow in the evening that could clip Regina overnight.
Wednesday-Friday
Clouds are likely to linger at times on Wednesday with a chance of flurries overnight into early Thursday before a few sunny breaks return to finish the final full week of October on Friday.
Afternoon highs will also be on the rise from mid-single single digits mid-week into the low teens by Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Friday’s warm-up doesn’t last long with a cold front crashing through dropping daytime highs from mid-single digits on Saturday to the freezing mark by Sunday as clouds and flurries roll in.
The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 21 was taken by Amanda Rombaut at Castle Butte in the Big Muddy Valley:
The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
COMMENTS