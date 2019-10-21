Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police identify suspect in fatal shooting outside York Boulevard billiards club

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 21, 2019 1:16 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 1:17 pm
Hamilton police say 26-year-old Ibrahim Issak-Hussen is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at Boulevard Billiards on Saturday morning.
Hamilton police say 26-year-old Ibrahim Issak-Hussen is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at Boulevard Billiards on Saturday morning. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place outside a billiards club on York Boulevard over the weekend.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police say officers were called to Boulevard Billiards. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police later identified him as Obsa Junedi-Mohamed, 29, of Hamilton.

READ MORE: Fatal shooting at billiards club Hamilton’s 10th homicide of 2019 — police

After releasing surveillance footage, police identified both a suspect and the driver of a white sedan that was reportedly seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.

According to police, Ibrahim Issak-Hussen, 26, of Hamilton, is wanted for first-degree murder. Police say he goes by the street name Seemo and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him but to call police immediately.

READ MORE: 2 suspects face 1st-degree murder charge after teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school

The driver of the white sedan reportedly turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon. Although he was initially arrested for first-degree murder and accessory after the fact, police say he was released unconditionally after being interviewed by investigators.

Police are also looking to speak with another passenger who they say was in the white sedan when it reportedly left the scene and are urging him to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rich Wouters of the major crime unit by calling 905-546-4921 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeShootingHomicideHamiltonHamilton PoliceFirst Degree MurderHamilton ShootingHamilton homicideyork boulevardboulevard billiardsibrahim issak-hussenobsa junedi-mohamed
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.