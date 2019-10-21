Hamilton police identify suspect in fatal shooting outside York Boulevard billiards club

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place outside a billiards club on York Boulevard over the weekend.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police say officers were called to Boulevard Billiards. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police later identified him as Obsa Junedi-Mohamed, 29, of Hamilton.

After releasing surveillance footage, police identified both a suspect and the driver of a white sedan that was reportedly seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.

According to police, Ibrahim Issak-Hussen, 26, of Hamilton, is wanted for first-degree murder. Police say he goes by the street name Seemo and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him but to call police immediately.

The driver of the white sedan reportedly turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon. Although he was initially arrested for first-degree murder and accessory after the fact, police say he was released unconditionally after being interviewed by investigators.

Police are also looking to speak with another passenger who they say was in the white sedan when it reportedly left the scene and are urging him to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rich Wouters of the major crime unit by calling 905-546-4921 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).